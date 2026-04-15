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Share Market News: This FMCG stock in action amid a strong rally in benchmark indices, check details here

Share Market News: This FMCG stock in action amid a strong rally in benchmark indices, check details here

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has given investors a long-term return of 3724 percent over the past five years. However, the stock has gained only 3 percent in the past one year.

Share Market News

The stock market witnessed a strong rally on Wednesday. The Sensex and Nifty rose 2 percent today. Amidst this surge, the stock of Elitecon International Ltd., a cigarette and tobacco product manufacturer, also saw a significant rally. The stock gained 5% today. However, at the time of writing, the stock was trading at ₹40.17, up 4.15% or ₹1.60 on the BSE. The stock opened at ₹39.11 on the BSE today and has now reached an intraday high of ₹40.49.

According to data available on BSE, 3,56,963 equity shares of the company were traded till 11:13 am.

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has given investors a long-term return of 3724 percent over the past five years. However, the stock has gained only 3 percent in the past one year.

If we look at the monthly performance, the stock has fallen by more than 22 percent in the last 1 month, more than 50 percent in the last 3 months and more than 76 percent in the last 6 months.

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The company’s standalone revenue from operations for the December quarter was ₹502.72 crore, up 939% from ₹48.40 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25). Total income also increased to ₹503.12 crore, representing a 927% year-on-year increase.

However, net profit saw a limited increase, reaching ₹95.3 million (approximately 44% higher than the previous year’s ₹66.2 million (approximately 45%). Basic EPS, on the other hand, saw a significant decline, falling from ₹5.47 to ₹0.06 (approximately 98.9%).

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the company’s standalone revenue was ₹1,206.84 crore, compared to ₹177.09 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for the period was ₹50.12 crore, compared to ₹19.99 crore in the same period last year. This indicates a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-on-year basis.

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