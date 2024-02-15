Home

Business

Share Market News: Sub-Division of Stock: Remedium Lifecare Fixes Record Date | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Sub-Division of Stock: Remedium Lifecare Fixes Record Date | Check Details Here

The 30-share benchmark Sensex gained 115.89 points or 0.16 per cent to 71,938.72 points while the broader Nifty climbed 36.90 points or 0.17 per cent to 21,876.95 points.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: Remedium Lifecare has fixed February 23 as the record date for the for sub-division of stock of face value of Rs 5 each to face value of Rs 1. Earlier in September, the company had announced stock split in the ratio of 1:2 meant i.e. one existing equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each was sub-divided into two equity shares having a face value of Rs 5 each.

Trending Now

The purpose of the split was to enhance the liquidity in the capital market, to widen the shareholder base and to make shares affordable/accessible to retail investors in the stock market. Meanwhile, Markets opened on a positive note on Thursday with Sensex and Nifty rising in early trade as investors tracked positive Asian and global cues.

You may like to read

The 30-share benchmark Sensex gained 115.89 points or 0.16 per cent to 71,938.72 points while the broader Nifty climbed 36.90 points or 0.17 per cent to 21,876.95 points.

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Steel, Wipro and Infosys were among the gainers while Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were trading marginally lower.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said equities in Asia opened higher Thursday after Wall Street resumed a rally as robust earnings helped overcome worries about persistent inflation.

“All three major stock indexes in the US finished higher on Wednesday, shaking off weakness seen earlier in the day, as investors considered whether there may have been an overreaction to US inflation data in the previous session,” he said.

On Wednesday, domestic equity market reversed its early losses and closed in the positive territory. While Sensex jumped 267.64 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 71,822.83 points, Nifty went up 96.80 points or 0.45 per cent to end the day at 21,840.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,929.60 crore, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.