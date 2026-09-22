Share Market News: Sugar stock surges over 6 percent today amid hopes of growth from ethanol and distillery expansion

According to bulk deal data on the NSE, Craft Emerging Market Fund, through its two affiliates—Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC - Citadel Capital Fund and Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC - Elite Capital Fund—purchased 2.5 crore shares of Davangere Sugar each.

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Shares of Davanagere Sugar Company Ltd., a sugar company, are trading higher by more than 6% today. The stock rose 6.54% to ₹2.28 in intraday trading on September 22nd. The stock opened at ₹2.12 on the BSE and has touched an intraday high of ₹2.32. The company’s operating model encompasses sugar production, ethanol production, and power co-generation. According to the company’s exchange filing, its ethanol unit can use a variety of feedstocks, including sugar syrup, molasses, and grains.

This feedstock flexibility allows the company to reduce its dependence on any single business factor and optimise asset utilisation.

The company’s revenue in FY26 was ₹238.77 crore, up 11.1% from ₹214.99 crore a year earlier. While rising revenue provides a basis for business expansion, it alone doesn’t translate into improved profitability.

Going forward, the market will be watching to see how the company is able to convert the increased operating base into better margins, cash flow and earnings per share.

The company has announced plans to expand its distillery capacity. According to recent reporting, its UK subsidiary, Aurevant Global, is being tapped for opportunities related to sugar and ethanol.

These initiatives should be viewed as potential growth opportunities for now. The broader earnings picture will become clearer once clearer data emerges regarding commissioning, commercial operations, and return on investment. Earlier, Mauritius-based institutional fund Craft Emerging Market Fund has bought five crore shares of Davangere Sugar Company for over Rs 18 crore through a bulk deal.

Craft Emerging Market Fund through its two affiliates — Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Citadel Capital Fund and Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Elite Capital Fund purchased 2. 5 crore shares of Davangere Sugar each, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE. The transactions were picked up at Rs 3.65 apiece per share, aggregating to Rs 18.25 crore, as per the data.

Stock markets rise in early trade amid rally in global peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Tuesday following a rally in global markets and easing crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 42.51 points to 74,901.50 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 39.75 points to 23,454.05.

Later, the BSE benchmark quoted 115.62 points higher at 74,974.61, and the Nifty was up 40.50 points to 23,455.60. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.80 per cent higher at USD 101.1 per barrel.

“Slight cooling in crude prices and US 10-year bond yields has helped to bring risk-on sentiments in the US equity markets. This positive development will reflect in other equity markets, too. In India, there will be renewed focus on the secondary market since the NSE IPO is over and as refunds start coming in that will add to the liquidity in the market,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.