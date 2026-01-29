Home

Share Market News: THIS company announces quarterly results, profit up 47 percent in Q3 | Check share price and other details

The company's net revenue increased 37.01 percent to Rs 158.37 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 115.59 crore in the same period last year.

Share Market News: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd , a small-cap company operating in the pharma and chemical sector, released its December quarter (Q3FY26) results in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday. Subsequently, the stock was trading at Rs 18.75, down 2.85% or Rs 0.55 on the BSE, at the time of writing the report.

The company reported strong figures for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Its standalone net profit during this period increased by 47.10% year-on-year to ₹4.31 crore, compared to ₹2.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's net revenue increased 37.01 percent to Rs 158.37 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 115.59 crore in the same period last year. Operating expenses also increased to ₹147.60 crore, a 36.49% year-over-year increase.

Other income saw a significant jump, rising 231.37% to ₹1.69 crore (approximately $1.69 billion), compared to ₹0.51 crore (approximately $0.51 billion) in the December 2024 quarter. Operating profit increased 44.56% to ₹10.77 crore (approximately $1.77 billion), compared to ₹7.45 crore (approximately $0.75 billion) in the same quarter last year. The company’s operating profit margin (OPM) also increased to 5.43% in the December quarter.

Interest expenses during the quarter increased by 59.18% year-on-year to ₹6.24 crore, while tax expenses declined by 8.26% to ₹1.11 crore.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd is exclusively involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pharmaceuticals, chemicals and healthcare related products.

The company manufactures customized chemicals, intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and formulations. It provides both raw materials and finished medicines to the pharmaceutical industry.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors turned cautious ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Sunday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 343.67 points to 82,001.01 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 94.2 points to 25,248.55.

