Share Market News: This company hits 5 percent upper circuit as board sets date to consider proposal for raising capital | Details inside

The company informed that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 to consider the proposal for raising capital to meet the funding needs of the company and its subsidiaries.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/share-market-news-this-company-hits-5-percent-upper-circuit-as-board-sets-date-to-consider-proposal-for-raising-capital-details-inside-8432643/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Shares of Indiabulls Ltd., a company engaged in real estate development, construction equipment leasing, and digital financial services, have hit a 5% upper circuit. At the time of writing, the stock is trading 5% higher at Rs 22.08 on the NSE. The company currently has a market cap of ₹5,118.29 crore (₹5,118.29 crore). Its stock has delivered a multi-bagger return of 110% in the last three months. The company had given important information in its latest exchange filing after the market closed last Friday, after which the company’s shares are seeing a rise today.

The company informed that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 to consider the proposal for raising capital to meet the funding needs of the company and its subsidiaries.

The company stated that it may raise funds through the issuance of equity shares or equity-linked convertible/exchangeable securities through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), a preferential issue, or other legal means. The company further stated that the funds may be raised in India or abroad.

ALSO READ: Shares of this company surge after strong quarterly results, check stock price and other details here

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has gained more than 10 percent in the past week, more than 11 percent in the past month, more than 110 percent in the past three months, and nearly 16 percent in the past six months. The company’s stock has gained more than 33 percent in the past year and more than 102 percent in the past two years.

Indiabulls Limited is an Indian listed conglomerate engaged in real estate development, construction equipment leasing, and digital financial services. The company underwent a restructuring in late 2025, merging several entities, including Dhani Services and Indiabulls Enterprises, into a unified platform.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday driven by strong buying in blue-chips and tracking positive cues from the Asian markets following a sharp selloff in the previous trading session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 206.16 points to 74,981.90 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.65 points to 23,604.80.

Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade on blue-chip buying, Asian rally

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday driven by strong buying in blue-chips and tracking positive cues from the Asian markets following a sharp selloff in the previous trading session. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 206.16 points to 74,981.90 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 42.65 points to 23,604.80.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the major gainers. Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s benchmark Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were trading higher, while Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted lower.

US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.23 per cent higher at USD 93.15 per barrel.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.