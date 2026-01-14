Home

Share Market News: This company surges 20 percent, over 52 lakh equity shares traded | Check details here

Shares of real estate company RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. rose 20% today. At the time of writing this news, the stock was trading at ₹83.25, up 14.21% or Rs 10.36 on the BSE. The company has a market cap of ₹1,649.47 crore. The stock’s rise today was driven by heavy trading volume. According to data available on the BSE, 52,65,194 (52.6 lakh) equity shares of the company were traded as of 10:50 am.

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that its board of directors has approved the proposal to subscribe for 70% of the equity share capital of Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited, a company operating in the solar energy sector.

Under the deal, the company will subscribe for 7,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, for a total cost of ₹70,000. Following this investment, the company will have a 70% stake and control in the proposed entity.

Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited was incorporated on December 31, 2025. Currently, the subscription proceeds have not yet been invested by RDB Infra. Solar Agro-Parks Private Limited has an authorised capital of ₹10 lakh, while its paid-up capital is ₹1 lakh. Since the company is new, its turnover is currently unknown.

The company said the acquisition is part of its strategy to expand and diversify its business in renewable energy, especially solar energy, and is being done through a tender bidding process.

RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited is a real estate company incorporated in Kolkata in 2006. The company primarily develops residential projects such as homes, townships, and group housing developments, as well as commercial projects such as offices, malls, and shopping complexes. The company’s operations span several cities across India. The company has established a strong presence in the real estate sector, with projects in several cities across India.

