Share market news: This logistics stock with 38% return in 1 year to be in focus as company declares quarterly results

The company's stock closed at Rs 35.99, down 1.72% or Rs 0.63 on the BSE last Wednesday, and on the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 35.91, up 0.61% or Rs 0.22.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/share-market-news-this-logistics-stock-with-38-return-in-1-year-to-be-in-focus-as-company-declares-quarterly-results-8428979/ Copy

NSE (File image)

Share market news: In a big stock market development, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd., a logistics company, will be on investors’ radar on Friday, May 28th. The company reported its Q4 results in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, May 27th. Currently, the company has a market cap of ₹380.50 crore. Releasing the financial figures, the company said that the company’s profit declined to Rs 22.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter, which was Rs 64.36 crore in the same quarter last year. Here are all the details you need to know about the developments related to the shares of the company.

How is the company performing in current year?

While total revenue increased to ₹5,811.77 crore for the full year, expenses also rose to ₹5,520.43 crore. The company’s EPS declined to ₹2.05, compared to ₹2.56 in FY25. Apart from this, its net profit declined by 20.3% to Rs 215.15 crore in FY26, while the company’s operational income increased by 6.8% to Rs 5,728.21 crore.

How are the shares of company performing?

The company’s stock closed at Rs 35.99, down 1.72% or Rs 0.63 on the BSE last Wednesday, and on the NSE, the stock closed at Rs 35.91, up 0.61% or Rs 0.22.

Also read: Stock market news: Shares of this company gain after THIS major update – Check full details here

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has returned approximately 4% to investors over the past week. While the stock has gained over 12% over the past month, it has lost over 8% over the past six months.

On an annual basis, the stock has fallen more than 38% in the past one year and more than 4% in the past three years. However, the stock has returned 729% to investors over the past five years.

Also read: Share Market News: THIS company in focus after it shares details of two major deals, check details here

According to information from the company’s official website, the company provides international logistics services, including freight forwarding, transportation, and customs clearance. It serves a wide range of industries, including automobile, engineering, textile, pharmaceutical, FMCG, and commodity sectors. The company operates on an asset-light model and, through its network of partners, ensures fast and reliable delivery of cargo worldwide.