Home

Business

Share Market News: This Small Cap Stock Hits 52-week High Downturn in Stock Market | Deets Inside

Share Market News: This Small Cap Stock Hits 52-week High Downturn in Stock Market | Deets Inside

On technical parameters, the stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Marsons Limited, a small cap stock, hit 5 percent upper circuit on Thursday i.e. January 18. The last trading price of Marsons Limited shares on BSE was Rs 14.73 per share with an intraday surge of 4.99 percent. This is also the 52-week high of the stock.

Trending Now

The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 206.22 crore. Marsons Limited shares have been gaining for the last 15 days and have risen 94.33 per cent in returns in the period. It has outperformed the sector by 5.34 per cent. On technical parameters, the stock is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 561.05 points to 70,939.71. The Nifty plunged 165.6 points to 21,406.35.

The heavy fall in the markets comes on the back of a recent record-breaking rally. The BSE benchmark hit an all-time high of 73,427.59 on Tuesday, and the Nifty also reached its lifetime peak of 22,124.15 the same day.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Wipro, HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, and JSW Steel were the major laggards.

Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Shanghai quoted lower while Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory. The US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,578.13 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark plunged 1,628.01 points, or 2.23 per cent, to settle at 71,500.76. The Nifty tanked 460.35 points or 2.09 per cent to settle at 21,571.95. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.26 per cent to USD 78.08 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,578.13 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.