Share Market News: Tiger Logistics Bags Project from Hindustan Petroleum | Check Details Here

Bagging of the project not only showcases the company's expertise in international cargo and project logistics but also positions it strategically for further growth in this lucrative industry, Tiger Logistics MD Harpreet Singh Malhotra said.

Stock Market News: Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, an international logistics player known for its expertise in handling the import and export of cargo and projects, has informed that the company has bagged a project from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

“This accomplishment positions our company to explore further opportunities in the petro sector, allowing us to broaden our footprint and strengthen our presence in the logistics business,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

It is important to note that the company has not disclose the financial details of the transaction. Bagging of the project not only showcases the company’s expertise in international cargo and project logistics but also positions it strategically for further growth in this lucrative industry, Tiger Logistics MD Harpreet Singh Malhotra said.

“I am pleased to announce that Tiger Logistics has successfully entered the petro segment through a significant government project secured via a tender from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd,” Malhotra said.

