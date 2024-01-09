Home

Share Market News: Tiger Logistics Shares Hit Upper Circuit as Company Considers Stock Split Today

According to BSE analytics, Tiger Logistics shares have climbed 15 per cent in the past one month and a whopping 95 per cent in 3 months.

Share Market News: Shares of Tiger Logistics Limited surged 4.68 per cent to touch the intraday high of Rs 825 on Tuesday as the benchmark equity indices bounced back in early trade. This is also a new 52-week and all-time high.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 15.06 per cent in the period. The counter has outperformed the sector by 3.3 per cent.

The surge in share price comes as the board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet to consider a proposal for a sub-division of the face value of equity shares.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 9th January, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve … the proposal for sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each,” it had said in a filing dated December 21.

According to BSE analytics, Tiger Logistics shares have climbed 15 per cent in the past one month and a whopping 95 per cent in 3 months. The counter has more than doubled investors in just 6 months, zooming a whopping 116 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

