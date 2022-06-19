Share Market News | New Delhi: Last week was the worst week for Indian share investors in over two years. Sensex, BSE’s benchmark index, fell over 5 per cent. So did Nifty50, NSE’s benchmark index. The market valuation of the top-10 most valued firms plunged by a whopping Rs 3.91 lakh crore (nearly Rs 4 trillion) last week. TCS and Reliance Industries took the biggest hit. The market witnessed a steep sell-off by the investors.Also Read - Crypto Carnage: Investors Lose Millions As Bitcoin Falls Over 70 Per Cent From Peak In November 2021

Share Market Last Week

Markets have been extremely bearish of late amid rate hikes by global central banks, unrelenting foreign fund outflows and jump in crude oil prices. The market valuation of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by Rs 3,91,620.01 crore last week. Also Read - Indian Share Market Witnesses Worst Week In Over Two Years; Sensex, Nifty End Flat

Fall in m-cap: Full list here

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the top loser, as its market valuation tumbled Rs 1,01,026.4 crore to stand at Rs 11,30,372.45 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tanked Rs 84,352.76 crore to reach Rs 17,51,686.52 crore. The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 37,656.62 crore to Rs 5,83,846.01 crore Market cap of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) plunged by Rs 34,787.49 crore to Rs 4,14,097.60 crore. HDFC Bank's market valuation fell by Rs 33,507.66 crore to Rs 7,16,373.13 crore HDFC market cap dived Rs 22,977.51 crore to Rs 3,72,442.63 crore. ICICI Bank's mcap declined by Rs 22,203.69 crore to Rs 4,78,540.58 crore Hindustan Unilever (HUL) went lower by Rs 20,535.43 crore to Rs 4,96,351.15 crore. The mcap of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped by Rs 18,563.19 crore to Rs 3,93,575.37 crore Market cap of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 16,009.26 crore to Rs 3,53,604.18 crore.

