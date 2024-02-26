Home

Share Market News: Toyam Sports Shares in Focus as Its Subsidiary PSS Announces Partnership | Deets Inside

Share Market News: Toyam Sports Shares in Focus as Its Subsidiary PSS Announces Partnership | Deets Inside

Shares of Toyam Sports Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 353 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 6.45 while a 52-week low of Rs 6.06.

Stock Market News: Ok Play India Shares Hit 8th Consecutive Upper Circuit Amid Exclusive Agreement With Mann+Hummel

Share Market News: The Sensex was trading at the level of 72,824 with a downfall of 311 points and Nifty was trading at the level of 22,128 with a fall of 85 points. As the stock market commenced trading on a negative note today, the top gainers included shares of Larsen & Toubro while the top losers included shares of Asian Paints.

Meanwhile, a weakness of 2.40 percent was recorded in the shares of Toyam Sports Limited and they were trading at the level of Rs 6.10.

The stock is in focus today as Toyam Sports – India’s sole BSE-listed sports company – has announced its partnership with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) through its subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports (PSS).

This partnership signifies TSL’s substantial investment in the upcoming T20 cricket league, scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, United Kingdom, from July 3 to July 13, 2024

Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) is the only publicly listed company on Indian stock exchanges dedicated to sports production, promotion, and management. Known in India and globally for promoting sports like Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Cricket, and Tennis, TSL’s MMA division, Kumite 1 League, leads the way in India’s MMA scene with renowned PRO MMA fight nights. The groundbreaking reality show, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, became a major hit in 2023. TSL also served as the title sponsor for the India vs Bangladesh ODI series in 2022, known as the Toyam Sports Limited ODI Series.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

