Share Market News: Toyam Sports Shares Surge Over 3 Percent in Bullish Market | Check Key Details Here

Share Market News: Shares of Toyam Sports surged as much as 3.3 percent on Friday amid a jump in equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. The counter opened with a jump at Rs 6.49 and last seen, it was trading at Rs 6.43. The shares of Toyam Sports, which has a market cap of Rs 361, have a 52-week high of Rs 16.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 4.65.

Meanwhile, the company has informed exchanges that its board has discussed an initial investment proposal through the purchase of equity shares of a private limited company, the price and terms of acquisition will be decided by the board of directors in its next meeting, subject to valuations and due diligence of such entity.

According to an exchange filing, the board has also approved the appointment of consultants, professionals and valuer for the above-mentioned investment.

Meanwhile, during Thursday’s trading session, the benchmark equity indices closed higher despite volatility surrounding the monthly F&O expiry. The Sensex concluded with a gain of 195.42 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 72,500.30, while the Nifty settled at 21,982.80, up by 31.65 points, or 0.14 per cent.

In the global market scenario, European shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, primarily driven by gains in materials stocks, as the pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 0.2 per cent.

Mainland Chinese blue chips also rebounded over 1 per cent, anticipating more aggressive stimulus measures ahead of the annual session of the National People’s Congress.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

