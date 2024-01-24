Home

Business

Share Market News: Trading of Integra Essentia’s Bonus Shares Begins | Check Key Details Here

Share Market News: Trading of Integra Essentia’s Bonus Shares Begins | Check Key Details Here

The shares of LIC-invested Integra Essentia Limited have made investors rich by giving bumper returns of more than 175 percent.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: Amid volatility in the stock market on Wednesday, the share price of Integra Essentia Limited remained consistent at the level of Rs 7.10 in the morning trade. Shares of Integra Essentia Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 650 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 7.70 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.65.

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Integra Essentia has informed the stock market that the new securities of Integra Essentia Limited are being listed on the market and its trading has started. Integra Essentia Limited issued 45.70 crore bonus security shares of ₹ 1 face value on January 13, trading of which has started in the stock market.

You may like to read

The shares of LIC-invested Integra Essentia Limited have made investors rich by giving bumper returns of more than 175 percent. On December 18, 2023, the shares of Integra Essentia Limited were at the level of Rs 2.80, which has now crossed the level of Rs 7.10.

The shares of Integra Essentia Limited have given a return of 163 percent to the investors in the last 6 months, while in the last 1 year, its shares have increased by 103 percent from the level of Rs 3.80 to the level of Rs 7.10. On March 7, 2022, the shares of Integra Essentia Limited were at the level of 83 paise from where investors have got a bumper return of 828 percent.

Meanwhile, Indian stocks were in the green Wednesday morning, after a bloodbath during the previous session — Sensex fell over 1,000 points — due to a host of reasons including high valuations, foreign portfolio investors lately pulling out funds from India, and a mild profit booking.

Yesterday’s slump wiped off lakhs of crores from investors’ kitty. At 10.06 am, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty were 0.5-0.6 per cent higher at 70,759 points and 21,368 points, respectively. Among the widely-tracked Nifty 50 stocks, 38 advanced and the rest 12 declined.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.