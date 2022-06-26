Share Market News | New Delhi: Indian share market closed in the green on Friday. However, it is too soon to say that the market has recovered. According to experts, global cues continue to show economic distress. The production activities in developed countries continued to be muted. This has led to experts stating that people should look for fundamentally strong stocks, instead of weaker ones.Also Read - US Recession Could Have Spillover Effect On Indian Economy, Says Nomura

However, there are several factors that will determine the performance of the Indian share market in the coming week. The US is set to announce its GDP growth rate for the first quarter of the current year. Also, G7 leaders will hold a meeting in Germany this week. Any major decision on the current geopolitical crisis may lead to a change in markets.

5 triggers that may guide the share market next week