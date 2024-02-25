Home

Share Market News: Vikas Ecotech acquires 100 Percent stakes in Vikas Organics | Check Key Details Here

While the company had signed the share purchase agreement earlier this present fiscal year, the newly acquired facility will instantly start contributing to the company's performance numbers.

Share Market News: Vikas Ecotech Limited has announced that the company has completed the process of acquisition of 100% stakes in the Polymeric Plasticizer Manufacturing company M/s Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd with remittance of the final amount of Rs 270 Million, completing the payment of the total sale consideration of INR 320 Million.

The materials produced from the newly acquired facility perfectly complement the product portfolio that The Company has to offer to the Vinyl Processing Industries that have been customers of the company for more than 2 decades now, while significantly enhancing the range of products offering to the customers from a varied application areas including the electrical cable insulation and sheathing compounds, footwear sole compounds along with faux leathers for footwear uppers, cars and furniture upholstery applications including furnishing materials, shower curtains, bags and luggage materials along with clear vinyl films for lamination and packaging applications.

The Company has plans suitably expand and modify the manufacturing facility located at Daman, to produce newer and modern materials including Halogen Free Plasticizers, Phthalate Free Plasticizers, Food Grade Plasticizers for a host of Vinyl Applications.

The Company will invest an additional Rs 150 Million towards the expansion and modifications of the plant and thereafter induce an additional Rs 300 Million Approx. towards Working Capital Requirements in respect to the new additions to the product portfolio, taking the total investment up to Rs 750 Million.

