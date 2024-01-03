Home

Share Market News: Vikas Ecotech Shares Up 4 Percent Amid Weak Market Sentiments | Check Details Here

The company manufactures a wide range of differentiated PET (polyethylene terephthalate) compounds and PVC (polyvinyl chloride) compounds through recycling.

Share Market News: Vikas Ecotech Limited shares surged around four per cent to hit the upper circuit on Wednesday. The shares were trading at a level of Rs 3.90 with a gain of 15 paise. The shares of Vikas Ecotech Limited, which has a market cap of around Rs 541 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 5.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.35.

In the last One month, the shares of Vikas Ecotech Limited have given a return of 13 per cent to the investors, whereas, in the last six months, the counter has given a positive return of 22 per cent. Shares of Vikas Ecotech Limited have given multibagger returns to investors in the long term.

The company recently secured orders worth Rs 22.5 crore for specialty polymer compounds. The company stated, through an exchange filing, that it intends to fulfil these orders within the next 30-45 days, with the completion date set for February 15, 2023.

Besides recycling, the New Delhi-based company is also engaged in the business of producing specialty polymers for applications in sectors like electrical, infrastructure, packaging, and automotive, among others.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

