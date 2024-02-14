Home

Share Market News: Vikas Life Care Limited Announces Q3 FY24 Results – Check Stock Movement Here

The 52-week high level of shares of Vikas Life Care Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 1040 crore, is Rs 8 while the 52-week low is Rs 2.70.

Share Market News: Amidst the downfall in the stock market, a slight weakness was recorded in the shares of Vikas Life Care, which have given multibagger returns to investors. Shares of Vikas Life Care Limited closed at the level of Rs 6.78 on Tuesday on the BSE.

The 52-week high level of shares of Vikas Life Care Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 1040 crore, is Rs 8 while the 52-week low is Rs 2.70. From a 52-week low, the shares of Vikas Life Care Limited have given a bumper return of 200 per cent to the investors.

The interest of foreign investors in Vikas Life Care Limited has increased in recent days. Recently, three foreign portfolio investors have taken a stake in Vikas Life Care Limited. Vikas Life Care Limited has informed the stock market that its board meeting was held on Tuesday, February 13, in which the results for the third quarter of the current financial year have been approved.

Meanwhile, Vikas Life Care Limited has informed the stock market that in the third quarter of the current financial year, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 99.27 crore, which was Rs 116.02 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 133.94 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

The profit before tax of Vikas Life Care Limited in the December quarter was Rs 3.011 crore, which was Rs 7.80 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 3.47 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year. Vikas Life Care Limited has informed the stock market that the company’s equity share on earnings in the third quarter of the current financial year was 0.03 per cent, which was 0.06 per cent in the previous quarter and 0.04 per cent in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

