Share Market News: Vikas Life Care Share in Focus | Deets Inside

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 285.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Share Market News: Amid the volatility in the stock market on Tuesday, a weakness of 0.77 percent was registered in the shares of Vikas Life Care Limited and they were trading at the level of Rs 6.45, falling by five paise.

The shares of Vikas Life Care Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 994 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 7.92 while the 52-week low is Rs 2.66. Shares of Vikas Life Care Limited have been witnessing weakness for the last few days and it has lost 15 percent of investors’ capital in a month.

However, in the last 6 months, shares of Vikas Life Care have given a return of 62 percent to investors from a low of Rs 4. Shares of Vikas Life Care have given a return of 68 percent to investors in the last one year. From the low of Rs 2.66 on May 7, 2021, shares of Vikas Life Care Limited have given a return of 143 percent to investors.

Meanwhile, Vikas Life Care Limited has informed the stock market that its associate company PME Entertainment is organising Miss World this year and the competition has now reached Mumbai after the opening ceremony in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note on Tuesday tracking sluggish global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 130 points to 72,660.13 in early trade. The Nifty dipped 36.4 points to 22,085.65.

Later, both the benchmark indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading marginally higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 10.30 points up at 72,800.43, and the Nifty traded 8.85 points higher at 22,135.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The BSE benchmark fell by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 72,790.13 on Monday. The Nifty declined 90.65 points or 0.41 per cent to 22,122.05.

“Volatility is expected this week due to F&O contract expiry,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 82.43 a barrel.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

