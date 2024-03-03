Home

Share Market News: Vikas Lifecare Approves Allotment of 24.25 Crore Warrants | Check Key Details Here

Vikas Lifecare's subsidiary has won an order for the most advanced state-of-the-art Ultrasonic Gas Meters.

Share Market News: Vikas Lifecare, which deals in high-end specialty chemicals, has said that its board has announced an allotment of 24.25 crore of fully convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 4 per warrant.

“Allotment of 24,25,00,000 (Twenty Four Crores Twenty Five Lakhs) fully Convertible Warrants (‘Warrants’), carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant, to ‘Promoter’ on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four Only) per warrant, after receipt of subscription amount being 25% of the issue price,” said Vikas Lifecare in a stock exchange filing.

Earlier on Friday, the shares of Vikas Lifecare Limited ended the session at Rs 6.15. The shares of the company, which have a market cap of Rs 993 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 8 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.70.

Meanwhile, Vikas Lifecare’s subsidiary has won an order for the most advanced state-of-the-art Ultrasonic Gas Meters. According to the company, Ultrasonic meters are being replaced worldwide to bring down commercial gas losses (LUAG).

“These meters are a super specialty product, based on the world renowned Ultrasonic Technology which has been tried and approved in the most testing conditions and critical sites worldwide,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, the recycling player’s subsidiary bagged an order worth Rs 495 million from Gujarat Gas Limited, India’s largest city gas distribution (CGD) company. According to an exchange filing, Genesis Gas Solutions has been awarded orders to supply 40,000 gas meters from Gujarat Gas.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

