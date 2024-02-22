Home

Business

Share Market News: Vikas Lifecare Limited Shares in Focus | Check Details Here

Share Market News: Vikas Lifecare Limited Shares in Focus | Check Details Here

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve's January meeting showed most policymakers were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates early.

Share Market News: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a volatile movement in early trade on Thursday, amid mixed trends in the global markets. After opening on a sluggish note, Sensex turned positive and rose 7.58 points or 0.01 percent to 72,630.67 points. But the 30-share benchmark soon reversed the momentum and fell sharply by 381.94 points or 0.53 percent to 72,241.15 points.

Trending Now

The broader Nifty also showed some resistance initially but gave in to the selling pressure and declined 148.40 points or 0.67 percent to 21,906.65 points.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, Vikas Lifecare Limited, which has given long-term multibagger returns to stock market investors, shares are in focus as the company informed that its subsidiary company is going to organize two big events in Dubai.

Vikas Lifecare Limited’s subsidiary PME Entertainment 27 is presenting two unforgettable events set to captivate audiences in Dubai. The enchanting melodies of Arijit Singh will fill the Coca-Cola Arena on 27th April 2024. Additionally, the renowned poet and orator, Dr. Kumar Vishwas, will mesmerize attendees with his performance titled “Apne Apne Ram Ram” on 26th May 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, US stocks finished mostly higher while European shares ended on a mixed note.

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting showed most policymakers were concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates early.

On Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak. While Sensex fell 434.31 points to close at 72,623.09 points, Nifty declined 141.90 points to end the day at 22,055.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they purchased securities worth Rs 284.66 crore.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.