Share Market News: Vikas Lifecare to Acquire 33.26 Percent stake in IITL | Check Key Details Here

A company named Vikas Life Care LLC will be formed in the United Arab Emirates with an authorized share capital of 10 lakh AED.

Share Market News: Vikas Lifecare shares traded at a slightly weak level of Rs 7.30 on Thursday in a bearish stock market. Vikas Lifecare Limited is a company with a market cap of Rs 1130 crore and its shares have a 52-week high of Rs 8 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.5. From its 52-week low, Vikas Lifecare Limited shares have given investors a massive return of 200 percent, making them rich.

Vikas Lifecare Limited has informed the stock market that its board of directors met on February 8, in which the company entered into a share purchase agreement with Vikas Garg and Advik Capital Limited to acquire a company. Vikas Lifecare Limited is to acquire 75 lakh shares or 33.26% stake in Industrial Investment Trust Limited.

Vikas Lifecare Limited has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 33.26% stake in Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL). IITL holds a 71.74% stake in IITL Projects Limited. Vikas Lifecare Limited has said that it will bring an open offer in accordance with SEBI regulations to acquire a stake in IITL or IITL Projects Limited.

Industrial Investment Trust Limited has an authorized capital of Rs 35 crore and 3 crore shares of Rs 10 face value, while there are 50 lakh preference shares. Vikas Life Care Limited has also recently decided to change the company’s leadership. The company has decided to hand over the reins of the company to a new team in line with the corporate management structure.

A company named Vikas Life Care LLC will be formed in the United Arab Emirates with an authorized share capital of 10 lakh AED. 1000 shares of the company will be issued at 1000 AED per share.

