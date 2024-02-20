Home

Business

Share Market News: VLL Shares in Focus Ahead of This Mega Event | Check Details Here

Share Market News: VLL Shares in Focus Ahead of This Mega Event | Check Details Here

Equity market opened on a lacklustre note on Tuesday, with Sensex declining nearly 80 points tracking muted trends in Asian stocks and fading expectations of early interest rate cuts globally.

Representational Image

Share Market News: Shares of Vikas Life Care Limited are going to be in focus as the company, which has given multibagger returns to the investors in the short and long term, has informed exchanges that the company is going to organize the 71st Miss World Pageant event in India in collaboration with its associate Portfolio Managing Events LLC.

Trending Now

This year Miss World event is going to be organized by PM Entertainment, a subsidiary of Vikas Life Care Limited.

You may like to read

Participants from more than 120 countries around the world are participating in the Miss World pageant. All these contestants present the culture of their country on a global scale and in this way a Miss World pageant is selected.

The Miss World event is not just a platform for beauty and glamour; it is also an opportunity for these young women to immerse themselves in different cultures, promote humanitarian causes, and foster global unity.

“Vikas Lifecare Limited and PME are honoured to be a part of this prestigious event, which aligns with its commitment to promoting diversity, empowerment, and cultural exchange,” the company said in an exchange filing.

PME Entertainment is a Dubai-based global entertainment firm, producing concerts and events for notable figures and luminaries such as HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and Nobel Peace Prize Laureates.

Equity market opened on a lacklustre note on Tuesday, with Sensex declining nearly 80 points tracking muted trends in Asian stocks and fading expectations of early interest rate cuts globally.

After gaining for five straight sessions, the 30-share Sensex dropped 0.11 per cent or 79.66 points to 72,628.50 points and 16 constituents were in the red, with Mahindra & Mahindra falling over 1 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.