Share Market News: VLL, Teamo Productions Shares in Focus | Check Key Details Here

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: In a historic collaboration, India and the UK joined hands-on “Lioness,” the first official co-production under the 2008 treaty. Led by Teamo Productions and Vikas Lifecare, this groundbreaking film is backed by esteemed institutions like the British Film Institute (UK) and the National Film Development Corporation (India).

Renowned actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu will grace the screen, while Kajri Babbar, daughter of legendary actor Raj Babbar, makes her directorial debut with this feature film. Cameras roll in the UK on April 3, 2024, under the production guidance of Mohaan Nadaar, Dr. Vikas Garg, and Vaishalli Paatil. Get ready to witness a cinematic bridge between cultures!

Director Kajri Babbar said, “Lioness breaks stereotypes in women’s empowerment, shedding light on the historical impact of Indian women. Dispelling the notion of feminism as a Western concept, our film sparks conversations on the struggles that shaped today’s rights.”

Mohaan Nadaar, MD, TPHQ, adds, “Lioness commemorates a century since women in the UK gained the right to vote, a milestone echoed worldwide. While full suffrage took time, the film pays tribute to Princess Sophie Duleep Singh, a real-life advocate who fervently championed women’s voting rights.”

Ketki Pandit, Founder and Company Director, TPHQ, “Lioness is about discovering the fascinating intersections between historical figures like Princess Sophia and ordinary women like Simranjeet.”

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Simranjeet Kaur, stated, “My character Simranjeet, is an educated woman, married into a joint family set up in London. A chance opportunity at her workplace leads her to embark on a journey of discovering Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, thereby leading to a journey of self-discovery. It is a truly prestigious project for me to be a part of, both from a setup and also from a narrative’s perspective, and I wholeheartedly look forward to it.”

Shrabani Deodhar, National Award-Winning filmmaker and CEO of TPHQ said, “Lioness aligns perfectly with our vision. Kajri Babbar is doing a brilliant job in putting the film together, and her expertise ensures a captivating portrayal of Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s historical significance. This is also in line with the company’s policy of promoting new talented directors and telling women empowerment stories.”

Meanwhile, the shares of Teamo Productions HQ was trading at Rs 1.50, up by around 1.35 per cent. On Friday, the counter had closed on the NSE at a 4% upper circuit limit at Rs 1.45 apiece. The penny stock below Rs 2 has given a multibagger return of 195.92% in 1 year and on a YTD basis the scrip has gained 26.09% so far in 2024.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

