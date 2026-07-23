Share Market News: Waterways Leisure Tourism’s profit increases 28 percent in first quarter post listing, revenue also spikes

In the filing, the company said that currently, before the share split, the authorised share capital of the company is Rs 100.05 crore, which includes 10,00,50,000 equity shares, and the face value of each share is Rs 10.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/share-market-news-waterways-leisure-tourism-cordelia-cruises-stock-market-bse-nse-foreign-institutional-investors-fii-company-revenue-profit-8481732/ Copy

Stock Market News

New Delhi: Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, the company that operates Cordelia Cruises, has released its first quarter (April-June) results after listing. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, the company reported a net profit of Rs 23 crore for the April-June quarter. This was a 28% increase from ₹18 crore in the March quarter. However, the company’s profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 35 crore, marking a 34 percent decline year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations increased to ₹190 crore in the June quarter, an 8% increase from ₹176 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue also increased 23% on a quarterly basis, compared to ₹154 crore in the March quarter.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 847.80, down 7.10 percent or Rs 64.80 on the NSE at 9:40 am and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 850, down 6.76 percent or Rs 61.65.

The company recently announced in a filing that its board members have approved a stock split in a ratio of 1:10. This means that one equity share with a current face value of ₹10 will now be divided into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1. The company stated that this process is expected to be completed within approximately three months, subject to shareholder approval and necessary regulatory approvals.

In the filing, the company said that currently, before the share split, the authorised share capital of the company is Rs 100.05 crore, which includes 10,00,50,000 equity shares, and the face value of each share is Rs 10.

Stock markets decline in early trade on surging crude oil prices

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower in early deals on Thursday due to surging crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in the West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.95 points to 76,521.02 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 57.15 points to 23,937.

Trent and Eternal were the only winners from the pack. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 2.27 per cent higher at USD 96.20 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 819.20 crore on Wednesday after a day’s breather, according to exchange data.

Investor sentiment remain fragile as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuel a fresh surge in global oil prices and weigh on risk appetite, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.