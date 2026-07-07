Share Market News: Waterways Leisure Tourism shares gain as company to consider stock split soon; check details here

The IPO was open for subscription from June 23 to June 25. The offering was a purely fresh issue, raising ₹585 crore. The company had set the IPO price band at Rs 769 to Rs 808 per share, and the lot size was 18 shares.

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Stock market news

New Delhi: Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd., the company that operates Cordelia Cruises, are seeing a gain of more than 5 percent today. This stock, which was recently listed on the stock market, has been experiencing a steady rise over the past few trading days. Now, the company has provided significant information in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Monday. The company stated that its board of directors will meet next on July 10, 2026.

The meeting will consider and approve a proposal for stock split of the face value of the equity shares of the company, subject to shareholders’ and other regulatory approvals.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 799.95, up 5.10% or Rs 38.85 on the BSE at 11:44 am and at Rs 800, up 4.45% or Rs 34.10 on the NSE.

Here are some of the key details:

Interestingly, the stock listed at a discount of approximately 16% from its IPO price on July 1.

The stock listed at Rs 681 on the NSE, while the IPO’s upper price band was Rs 808.

The stock listed at Rs 690 on the BSE, a discount of approximately 14.6% from its IPO price.

The IPO was open for subscription from June 23 to June 25. The offering was a purely fresh issue, raising ₹585 crore.

The company had set the IPO price band at ₹769 to ₹808 per share, and the lot size was 18 shares.

The issue received a total subscription of 1.09 times.

Retail investors showed the highest interest, with their portion being subscribed more than three times, while institutional investors had a lower participation rate.

Stock markets climb in early trade on foreign fund inflows

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early deals on Tuesday helped by foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices coming back to the pre-war levels amid easing tensions in the West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 176 points to 78,461.16 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 34.1 points to 24,464.45.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Infosys, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.

From the laggards, Trent tumbled 9.8 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, ITC and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 243.03 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted at USD 72.45 per barrel level.

“There are distinct signs of an uptrend in the market. Two factors which were weighing on Indian markets – the crude price hike and sustained FPI selling- are now behind us and has reversed. Crude is back to the pre-war level and FPIs have turned buyers,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.