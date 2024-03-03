Home

Share Market News: Yudiz Solutions Shares To Be in Focus As Company Announces Incorporation of Subsidiary

The move will help Yudiz Solutions to strengthen, leverage and get market access through the target company's network and existing business

Share Market News: Shares of Ahmedabad-based technologies services provider Yudiz Solutions will be in focus on Monday as the company has announced that it is focusing on expansion and acquisition and plans. Yudiz Solutions has informed exchanges that the board of directors of the company has approved the incorporation of a subsidiary by making a strategic investment in ‘Insightly Dataworks

Private Limited’ or ‘Data Works Private Limited’.

“Incorporation of Subsidiary by making a strategic investment in ‘Insightly Dataworks Private Limited’ or ‘Data Works Private Limited’ or such other name as may be approved by the Registrar of Companies (“the Investee Company”) by acquiring and/or subscribing to the membership interest, equivalent to 51% or more of the Investee Company” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Yudiz Solutions will subscribe 51 per cent stake in the proposed company and said that no governmental or regulatory approval will be required for the acquisition.

Meanwhile, the shares of Yudiz Solutions closed at Rs 135.85 in the last trading session. The shares of Yudiz Solutions, which has a market cap of Rs 140 crore, have a 52-week high of Rs 213 and a 52-week low of Rs 128.

Yudiz Solutions, incorporated in 2012 and mainly engaged in the AI and gaming sectors, went public in August this year. It had fixed the price band of the issue at Rs 162-165 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 44.84 crores. The firm had said that it would use the net proceeds from the public offer to meet expenses required for acquisitions, development of new products and technologies, branding and marketing purposes among others.

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.