New Delhi: Share Market, Sensex, BSE, NSE Today – Sensex and Nifty would look to open on a positive note as stocks of State Bank of India (SBI), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), BEML, Godrej, and others will be keenly followed in today’s trade. At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex closed 31.12 points lower at 50,363.96 even as the Nifty fell 19.05 points to settle down at 14,910.45. Investors will look to watch out for several stocks in today’s trade. These stocks are SBI, Vedanta, BPCL, Dalmia Cement, Bharat Forge, BEML, Godrej, Apollo Tyres, Kesoram Industries, Kasur Vysya Bank, PNB Gilts, Indi Grid Trust among others. Also Read - Sensex, BSE, NSE, Share Market Today: What To Expect; Stocks, Companies To Watch Out

On March 17, stocks such as Dhani, Mphasis, Coforge Help Midcap Index gained. IT Stocks, TCS, Asian Paints, HUL, HCL Technologies, ITC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories are among the top Nifty gainers. Shares of L&T, RIL, ICICI, HDFCs, Cipla, SBI, BPCL, Tata Steel dragged. Also Read - Gujarat Gas Share Price, 8 Feb 2021: Gujarat Gas Rallies to All-time High in Q3, Target Price Rs 490

BSE Sensex closed 0.06 per cent lower and NSE finished 0.13 per cent lower on Tuesday. BSE Sensex 50 closed at 15,589.54, BSE Sensex Next 50 closed at 40,771.82, BSE 100 closed at 15,100.58, and BSE Bharat 22 Index finished at 3,363.17. NIFTY Next 50 settled at 34,786.00 NIFTY MIDCAP 50 closed at 6,937.05, NIFTY Bank Closed at 34,804.60, and NIFTY Financial Services at 16,167.15. Also Read - Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO Opens Today in Rs 25-26 per Share Price Band