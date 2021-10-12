Mumbai: BSE Sensex today jumped around 149 points to mark yet another record close of 60,284, tracking gains in primarily banking and consumer durables stocks and extended its gains to the fourth consecutive session. After a volatile trading session, the 30-share Sensex ended 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 60,284.31. Similarly, the Nifty rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,991.95, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Nifty Scales 18,000 Peak, Sensex Crosses 60,000-Mark; TCS Shares Slump

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Nestle India, ITC, Axis Bank and Tata Steel. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, TCS and Sun Pharma were among the laggards, the PTI report said. Also Read - Stock Market Weekly Report, 11 to 17 October: Get An Overall Summary On Where To Invest This Week | Watch Video

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.26 per cent to USD 83.87 per barrel, PTI report says. Also Read - Share Market: BSE Sensex Ends 488 Points Higher, NSE Nifty Nears 17,800

Markets traded volatile and ended marginally in the green, in continuation to the prevailing trend. The benchmark opened flat amid weak global cues and inches further lower as the day progressed. However, buying in banking, metal and media counters triggered a rebound in the latter half and helped the index to close around the day’s high. Finally, the Nifty ended with gains of 0.3 per cent at 17,992 levels. The border indices continued their outperformance and ended in the range of 0.6-0.8 per cent, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Markets will first react to IIP and CPI numbers on Wednesday and then the focus will shift to earnings as two IT majors, Infosys and Wipro, will announce their numbers. Needless to say, global cues would continue to trigger volatile swings in between. We reiterate our positive yet cautious view on markets and suggest preferring hedged positions, Mishra said.