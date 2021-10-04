Mumbai: BSE Sensex today rallied 534 points snapping its four-session losing streak. The 30-share BSE index ended 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent higher at 59,299.32. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 159.20 points or 0.91 per cent to 17,691.25, as per PTI report. NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Nestle India, Kotak Bank and Titan were among the laggards, PTI reported.Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Outlook, 4 To 10 October: Know Where Should You Invest This Week? Watch Video

Stock Market Today