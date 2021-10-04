Mumbai: BSE Sensex today rallied 534 points snapping its four-session losing streak. The 30-share BSE index ended 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent higher at 59,299.32. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 159.20 points or 0.91 per cent to 17,691.25, as per PTI report. NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Nestle India, Kotak Bank and Titan were among the laggards, PTI reported.Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Outlook, 4 To 10 October: Know Where Should You Invest This Week? Watch Video
Stock Market Today
- Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with heavy losses, while Shanghai and Seoul were closed for holidays. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading flat in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.13 per cent to USD 79.38 per barrel, PTI reported.
- Markets made a firm start and gained nearly a percent, tracking upbeat global cues. After the gap up opening, the index inched further higher in the initial hours followed by range bound move. Finally, the Nifty index ended with healthy gains of 0.9 per cent at 17,691 levels. Among the sectors, buoyancy in the metal, realty and healthcare kept the participants busy. The broader indices too posted decent gains, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.
- Global cues will continue to dictate the trend for the time being and then focus would shift to earnings and outcome of monetary policy review meet. We feel it’s prudent to limit leveraged positions and focus on themes that are doing well. On the global front, movement in US bond yields and currency would be actively tracked, Mishra said.