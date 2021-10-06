Mumbai: BSE Sensex today plunged 555.15 points or 0.93 per cent lower to end at 59,189.73. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 176.30 points or 0.99 per cent to 17,646. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra. On the other hand, HDFC twins and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, as per PTI report.Also Read - 5 Exciting Places to Visit in Arunachal Pradesh as it Reopens For Travellers

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant losses. Shanghai was closed for holidays. Equities in Europe were also trading with heavy losses in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged 1.14 per cent to USD 82.19 per barrel, PTI reported.

Markets traded volatile in a range and settled with a cut of nearly a percent. After the initial uptick, the benchmark hovered in a range in the first half however selling pressure in the latter half trimmed pushed the index lower. Consequently, Nifty settled around the day's low to close at 17,646 levels. Amongst the sectors, most indices ended in the red wherein metal and realty were among the top losers. The broader market indices too witnessed selling pressure as both midcap and smallcap lost nearly a percent each, Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The recent choppiness is reflecting a cautious stance among the participants citing mixed signals from the global markets. And, the upcoming domestic events will further add to the volatility. We reiterate our view to focus more on the selection of stocks and prefer hedged positions. Nifty has the next critical support at 17,500, Mishra said.