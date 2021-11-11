New Delhi: Sensex today fell close to 500 points in the early trade. NSE Nifty 50 was down below 18,000 mark on Thursday morning. BSE Sensex was trading at Rs 59,874.26, down by 478.56 points or 0.79 per cent. Nifty 50 was trading at Rs 17,180, down by 156 points or 0.87 per cent, according to data on BSE India and NSE websites.Also Read - Sensex Closes 112 Points Lower, Nifty 50 at 18,044

Negative global cues along with foreign fund outflows subdued India's key equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – during Thursday's early-morning trade session, as per an IANS report.

Share Market Today

The Sensex opened at 60,291.70 points from its previous close of 60,352.82 points. NSE Nifty50 opened at 17,967.45 points from its previous close of 18,017.20 points, according to an IANS report.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, SBI, Nestle India, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank. On the other hand, Titan, Tata Steel, L&T, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were among the gainers, according to a PTI report.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai and Tokyo were positive. Major indices on Wall Street ended on a negative note in the overnight session. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.23 per cent to USD 82.83 per barrel, as per a PTI report.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 469.50 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data, according to a PTI report.

Consumer price inflation in the US has risen to a 30-year high of 6.2 per cent, year-on-year, in October. In China, too, producer price inflation has risen to 13.5 per cent. This has the potential to spill over to global commodity inflation, he cautioned. Sensing the danger ahead, the US 10-year yield rose to 1.57 per cent, the PTI report says.