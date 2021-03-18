Stock market, Share Market, BSE SENSEX, Nifty predictions: Share Market on Thursday would look to open in green after going down for fourth consecutive days. A lot will depend on the US Federal Reserve which has announced its policy providing an outlook of the American economy during the Covid pandemic situation. Market experts have predicted that both BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to perform in a sluggish manner even as the US Fed has witnessed the growth and rates have been kept steady. Also Read - Bombs Hurled Near BJP MP Arjun Singh's Residence, 3 Injured; Party to Approach EC

The rising cases of Coronavirus and the possibility of a second wave of Covid have impacted the share market, BSE Sensex, and Nifty. Apart from FMCG and IPO, the rest of the stocks failed to perform as per expectations in the share market.

On Thursday, you can invest in BLS international, Hero Motocorp, Glenmark Pharma, MCX, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), HFCL, Cyient, Union Bank of India, Satin Creditcare Network, and Somany Ceramics stocks among others.

On Wednesday, March 17, BSE Sensex closed at 49,801.62, down by 562.34 and 1.12 per cent. Nifty 50 closed at 14721.30, down by 189.15 and 1.27 per cent. While Nifty bank was down by 575.35 and 1.65 per cent at 34229.25 and Nifty MD 100 went down by 596.70 and 2.48 per cent at 23451.60.