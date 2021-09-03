Mumbai: BSE Sensex today crossed the 58,000-mark for the first time in its history at the stock market. The Equity benchmark Sensex has hit a record high of 58,115.69 points led by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.Also Read - Stock Market Soars: BSE Sensex Scales New Peak, Nifty Crosses 17,200
- BSE Sensex opened at 57,983.45 and has touched an intra-day low of 57,937.95 points. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,292.75, higher by 58.60 points or 0.34 per cent from its previous close, as per IANS report.
- Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, SBI, NTPC and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, HCL Tech, HUL, M&M, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the laggards, PTI reported.
- Meanwhile on Thursday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 252.68 lakh crore as indices closed at fresh peaks, as per a PTI report.
- Yesterday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 514.33 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 57,852.54, its lifetime high. During the day, it zoomed 554.16 points to 57,892.37. Markets came back to winning ways after Wednesday’s fall, PTI reported.
- The improved sentiment helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jump to a record Rs 2,52,68,939.38 crore at close of trade, according to PTI report.