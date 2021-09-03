Mumbai: BSE Sensex today crossed the 58,000-mark for the first time in its history at the stock market. The Equity benchmark Sensex has hit a record high of 58,115.69 points led by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.Also Read - Stock Market Soars: BSE Sensex Scales New Peak, Nifty Crosses 17,200

Share Market, Stock Market, BSE Sensex Updates