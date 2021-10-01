Mumbai: Stock Market today opened in red as the sliding continues in the share market for consecutive days. BSE Sensex was down by 430 points and 0.73 per cent at 58,695.96. NSE Nifty fell by 97.90 points and 0.56 per cent at 17,520.25, according to data on BSE India and NSE India websites on Friday morning.Also Read - Stock Market Update: BSE Sensex Plunges, NSE Nifty Falls Further

BSE Sensex opened at 58,889.77 points from its previous close of 59,126.36 points. NSE Nifty opened at 17,531.90 points from its previous close of 17,618.15 points. This comes amid sustained foreign fund outflow and a weak trend in global markets.

Stock Market Today

Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC. On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, M&M and Dr Reddy’s were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the red in mid-session deals. Shanghai and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday. Equities on Wall Street too ended with significant losses in the overnight session.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE index ended 286.91 points or 0.48 per cent lower at 59,126.36. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined 93.15 points or 0.53 per cent to 17,618.15 after a volatile session.

"The performance of global markets is largely dictating the trend and we may see the prevailing bias to continue in absence of any major domestic event. Indications are pointing towards further slide in Nifty and expect the index to find support around 17,450 levels. Amid all, the buoyancy in midcap and smallcap space is offering ample trading opportunities so traders should plan their positions accordingly. Meanwhile, participants will be closely eyeing the auto sales number for cues," Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, predicted.