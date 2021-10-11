New Delhi: Share Market was today galloping as NSE Nifty crossed the magic figure of 18,000 and BSE Sensex was up over the 60,000-mark, according to data recorded on NSE India and BSE India websites. NSE Nifty was trading at 18,016.70, up by 121.50 points or 0.68 per cent and BSE Sensex was at 60,308.58, up by 249.52, 0.42 per cent. In the morning trade on Monday, the Sensex opened at 60,099.68 points from its previous close of 60,059.06 points. NSE Nifty opened at 17,867.55 points from its previous close of 17,895.20 points.Also Read - Stock Market Weekly Report, 11 to 17 October: Get An Overall Summary On Where To Invest This Week | Watch Video

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 3 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto. On the other hand, TCS was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 6 per cent, after the company’s Q2 earnings missed street expectations, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Share Market: BSE Sensex Ends 488 Points Higher, NSE Nifty Nears 17,800

According to an Emkay Global note, TCS Q2 operating performance missed expectations, reporting lower-than-expected revenue and earnings before interest, taxes and corporate overhead or management (EBITM). The company on Friday reported a 14.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,624 crore in the September 2021 quarter. Following suit, all IT stocks in the index were trading in the red, PTI reported. Also Read - Share Market: Sensex Ends 534 Points Higher, Nifty Closes Near 17,700

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was closed for a holiday. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.43 per cent to USD 83.57 per barrel, according to a PTI report.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share index jumped 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 60,059.06, and Nifty rose 104.85 points or 0.59 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,895.20, PTI reported.