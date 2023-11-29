Home

Share Market Tips – Finding Hidden Stocks With Growth Potential

Apart from blue-chip companies, it's high time that investors in India realize the growth potential of various hidden stocks.

Stock Market News: As the stock market has grown in all these years, the opportunities to make money out of it have equally grown. Nowadays, people, especially retail investors, are actively investing in blue-chip companies. Also, the fear of dilution of companies has vanished with the excellent growth and investment strategies of the government.

The Power of Hidden Stocks

According to Arun Singh Tanwar, Founder and CEO, of Get Together Finance (GTF), the art of a trader or smart investor lies in finding these stocks and making money out of them.

In the stock market, there is a phenomenon called sector rotation. It implies that different sectors keep rotating in the loop of highs and lows to maintain or balance the economic activities of the country.

“Now, expert traders or investors research to find which sector is showing the potential of going up from its low point. Further, the stocks of those sectors need to be studied and invested in to grab unwavering gains,” Tanwar said.

Hidden Stocks in the Indian Stock Market

The stocks of PSU sectors, especially PSU banks were the hidden gems. Stocks of PSU banks included Maha Bank, IOB, Canara Bank, PNB, SBI, Bank of Baroda, etc. All these stocks have performed well after COVID-19. But, the catch here is that they still have a lot of potential. These stocks are carrying the NIFTY PSU sector up with them. Apart from technical analysis, there are plenty of fundamental reasons to trust the PSU sector.

“The government of India is striving to make the PSU and PSE sectors shine. A good amount of funding is given to the companies and several growth strategies like mergers and acquisitions are being implemented,” Tanwar said.

Treasures of the Infra and Media Sector

To make the nation fully developed, we need world-class infrastructure. Be it the development of any hospitals, bridges, roads or any other developmental infrastructure. The government is successively investing in these tangible assets to make sure our country has accessible resources for both citizens and tourists.

“This vision of the government should be taken into account and used as an opportunity to invest in hidden stocks of infra. If the same government rolls over again, the infra sector will surely shoot up. This is because they will easily implement their long-planned projects,” the CEO of GTF said.

Embracing these hidden gems may prove profitable, providing investors with the opportunity to capitalize on inexpensive stocks primed for big upswings in the altering market landscape.

