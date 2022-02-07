New Delhi: Share markets across the globe have been highly volatile for the past few weeks. The rising geopolitical issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Houthi-UAE tensions and uncertainty around the monetary policy stance of the central banks, are adding fuel to the fire. In India, the markets are set to see more volatility due to the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scheduled from February 8 to February 11, 2022.Also Read - Share Market News: Metals Shine In A Flat Market. Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel Top Gainers

The MPC meeting was scheduled to be held on February 7, 2022, but was postponed due to the sad demise of the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. Maharashtra government has declared a holiday on Monday across the state to honour the nightingale of India. Also Read - Vedant Fashions IPO Opens For Subscription Today. Check Share Price, Other Key Details Here

The share markets in India, however, closed in red on Friday, February 4, 2022. Sensex closed 140 points below and Nifty 50 closed just above 17,500. The Asian markets, on Monday, were showing mixed signals. Also Read - 20 Shares That May Help You Book Good Profit Post Budget

Australia’s ASX was trading 0.4 per cent in red, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was trading 0.6 per cent lower and Taiwan’s TSEC 50 was trading 0.36 per cent in green. However, we are here with 20 stock recommendations for profitable trade on February 7, 2022. The investors are however advised to do their research before investing in these stocks. The recommendations have been taken from india.com’s sister concern, Zee Business.

Stock Recommendations For February 7, 2022