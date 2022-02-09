New Delhi: Indian share market opened in the green on Wednesday. Sensex opened 350 points higher and Nifty50 close to 17,400. The markets showed a highly volatile trade on Tuesday amidst the ongoing Monetary Policy Meeting of the RBI. The results of the meeting will be out on Thursday, February 10.Also Read - Sensex, Nifty50 Close In Green Amidst Strong Volatility

Another reason for the volatility in the share markets is the rising prices of crude oil. Within weeks, the crude oil prices have gone up from $65 per barrel to $93 per barrel. Also, rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and Eurasia have also dampened the investors’ sentiments. Also Read - Ahead Of IPO, Paid Up Capital Of LIC Stands At Rs 6,324 Crore

Nevertheless, we are here with 20 stock recommendations for profitable trade on February 8, 2022. The investors are however advised to do their research before investing in these stocks. The recommendations have been taken from india.com’s sister concern, Zee Business Also Read - Explainer: What Is Making Indian Share Markets So Volatile?