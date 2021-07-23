New Delhi: BSE Sensex today ended 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 52,975.80, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 32 points or 0.20 per cent to 15,856.05. This comes after gains in ICICI Bank, ITC. A largely positive trend in global markets was also a key reason, as per a PTI report.Also Read - ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules, Transaction Charges To Change From August 1: Check Details Here

