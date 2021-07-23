New Delhi: BSE Sensex today ended 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 52,975.80, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 32 points or 0.20 per cent to 15,856.05. This comes after gains in ICICI Bank, ITC. A largely positive trend in global markets was also a key reason, as per a PTI report.Also Read - ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules, Transaction Charges To Change From August 1: Check Details Here
Share Market Latest Updates On Stocks, BSE, NSE
- ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, SBI, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra.
- On the other hand, L&T, HUL, Reliance Industries and NTPC were among the laggards, as per PTI report.
- Meanwhile, in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while Seoul ended with gains. Equities in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.01 per cent to USD 73.78 per barrel, PTI reported.
- Indian rupee pared early losses to close 6 paise higher at 74.40 against the US dollar on Friday following gains in the domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility. The local unit opened weak at 74.55 a dollar and touched a low of 74.58 in morning trade, PTI report says.
- Rupee recovered later and touched a high of 74.37 during the day.It finally closed at 74.40 against the American currency, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.46, as per the PTI report.