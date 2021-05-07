Mumbai: BSE Sensex today gained 257 points bolstered by gains in index majors HDFC twins, ITC and Bharti Airtel amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 256.71 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 49,206.47. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 98.35 points or 0.67 per cent to 14,823.15. Also Read - IPL 2021: Mohammed Siraj Bowled The Most Brilliant Spell - Saba Karim

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting over 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, M&M, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and ONGC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Kotak Bank were among laggards.

“Domestic equities extended gains for third consecutive day mainly on favourable global cues and continued traction in financials (ex- PSU banks) and metals,” said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Barring, PSU banks, most key sectoral indices traded in green. Metals stocks remained in focus led by robust 4Q FY21 performance delivered by select metal companies and improved visibility of sustainable earnings momentum in coming quarters, he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 67.92 per barrel.