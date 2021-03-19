Share Market, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty would look to open in green as the stock market is eager to end the five days of sluggish run. However, it would be a tough day for trading as US market Wall Street has closed lower and Asia-Pacific markets have begun on a slow note as shares fell. However, investors can still make money if they remain caautious. Also Read - Share Market, Sensex, BSE, NSE Today: All You Need to Know About Stocks, Market Predictions

Stocks to watch out at Share Market Today: Even though the stock market is going slow, investors can still have options to make the most. They can look to invest in stocks of BHEL, Tata Power, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, ITC, Accenture, Easy Trip Planners, Gail India, Future Retail, Minda Industries, Hathway Cable, GOCL Corporation, and Godrej Industries, experts have said. Also Read - Sensex, BSE, NSE, Share Market Today: What To Expect; Stocks, Companies To Watch Out

BSE Sensex finished on Thursday in the red as it went down by 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent to settle at 49,216.52. Nifty 50 went down by 163.45 points or 1.11 percent to close at 14557. Nifty Bank went down by 372.45 points or 1.09 per cent to close at 33,856.80, Nifty MID100 went down by 321.75 points or 1.37 per cent at 23,129.85. Also Read - After Sitharaman's Liquidity Measures, Indian Equity Market Opens on Negative Note; Sensex Falls by 600 Pts