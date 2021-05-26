New Delhi: BSE Sensex today rallied 380 points to end in green note. The 30-share BSE index ended 379.99 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 51,017.52, and the broader NSE Nifty surged 93 points or 0.17 per cent to 15,301.45. Also Read - Sensex Falls By 1,300 Points; Banking, Auto Stocks Plunge

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping nearly 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Infosys, M&M, Maruti and HDFC. On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, ONGC and Kotak Bank were among the laggards, as per a PTI report.

"Domestic equities remained upbeat as improved visibility about economic recovery from 2QFY22 continued to lift investors' sentiments," said Binod Modi, Head – Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Barring metals, most key sectoral indices traded in green. IT stocks witnessed sharp rebound after positive commentary of select managements about strong execution delivery despite the second wave of pandemic, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Seoul was in the red. Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading flat at USD 68.50 per barrel.