New Delhi: After rising 500 points in early trade, Sensex was trading flat on Tuesday. The index was trading around 150 points higher as of 10 AM on Tuesday. Nifty50 on the other hand was trading at 16,900, around 100 points lower from the day's peak of 16,998.9, according to data on nseindia.com.

Metal stocks were the top losers at NSE today. NMDC and Jindal Steel were trading over 3 per cent down from the previous close. The shares of giant Tata Steel too were down around 2 per cent. In Sensex, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Apart from Metal shares, the shares of Realty companies too were very weak. The shares of Lodha and Sobha were down by more than 3 per cent each. However, Godrej Properties was trading in the green, rising by over 2 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a post-budget meeting with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) board on Tuesday. In Sensex, Titan and Wipro were top gainers, up 1.5 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively, as of 10:15 AM.

For crypto investors, the day started off on a positive note. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Avalanche were up. Some digital tokens were up by 11 per cent. The rally was led by NFTs and Defi tokens, according to a report by Economic Times.