New Delhi: Share Market Live – BSE Sensex is today up by over 200 points at 51,341.23 even as Nifty on Friday morning Hit record high. The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit a record high of 15,455.55 so far.

The Indian stock market rose in line with the Asian indices. Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, finance and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 51,115.22 on Thursday trade. On Thursday it opened at 51,381.27 and has touched an intra-day high of 51,477.05 and a low of 51,298.89 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and ONGC, while the major losers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Nestle India.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said: “The index is maintaining its bullish trajectory. Since we have been able to close above the 15,300 level yesterday, the trend has become stronger and we should now be headed to 15,600 as the next target. 15,000 continues to remain the support for the markets,” as per an IANS report.