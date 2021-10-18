New Delhi: Share Market today hit historic high as both BSE Senex and NSE Nifty were soaring in the early morning trade. Sensex rallied 511.37 points to hit new all-time high of 61,817.32 in the opening session on Monday. Nifty 50 jumped 130.20 points to record 18,468.75. This comes after stock market opened following three days of holiday.Also Read - Share Market to Remain Closed for 7 Days in October; Check Stock Market Holidays, Timings

Stock Market Today

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s and HCL Tech were trading with losses in early deals, as per a PTI report.

In the previous session on Thursday, the 30-share index settled 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 61,305.95, and the Nifty surged 176.80 points or 0.97 per cent to a new lifetime closing high of 18,338.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,681.60 crore, as per exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Seoul was positive. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.07 per cent to USD 85.77 per barrel.

Last week markets traded buoyant in a holiday-shortened week and scaled to a newer high, led by strong local cues. Participants took note of encouraging macroeconomic data (IIP, CPI and WPI Inflation), strong earnings from IT majors and noticeable participation from domestic investors. Consequently, healthy buying was witnessed across sectors which helped the index to close around the week's high, Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking stated.

"Markets are inching to a newer high with every passing week and we expect the trend to continue with intermediate dips. However, a lot depends on the scheduled earnings announcements. On the index front, the 18,000-18,150 zone would act as a cushion in Nifty in case of any dip. As per the projection technique, it has the potential to test 18,700 zone. We're seeing rotational buying across sectors so participants should maintain their focus on identifying the themes and choose the stock accordingly. Investors, on the other hand, should not read much to intermediate fluctuations and continue with fundamentally sound stocks," according to Ajit Mishra.