Share Market Today: Nifty near 22,100, Sensex Falls Nearly 100 PTS; Axis Bank, Power Grid down 1%

TCS, Eicher Motors, SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement and Cipla are among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are ONGC, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation and M&M.

GIFT Nifty futures are down 10.15 points or 0.05 per cent at 22,131.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCLTECH) is currently trading at ₹1663.00, reflecting a 0.80% increase from the previous close of ₹1649.80

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) is currently priced at ₹266.80, showing a decrease of 1.13% from the previous close of ₹269.85.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (BHARTIARTL) is currently trading at ₹1113.00, showing a 0.27% increase from the previous close of ₹1110.05

Source: Zee Business, ET Now

