New Delhi: Share market closed in the green today. BSE Sensex rose 221 points to close above 60,000 at 60,616.89 and Nifty50 rose over 50 points to close at 18,055. The top two buzzing stocks in the share market today were Adani Green and Vodafone Idea (Vi). At NSE, Adani Green Energy rose over 8 per cent or 129 points to close at Rs 1,567.95 and Vodafone Idea fell over 20 per cent to close at Rs 11.8. Vi shares plunged after the news of the Indian government becoming the largest shareholder in the company with over 35 per cent stake. The data has been taken from bseindia.com and nseindia.com.Also Read - Vodafone Idea Shares Plunge After Government Becomes Its Largest Shareholder

Share Market News: Top 5 Gainers At BSE Today

Vaswani Industries Ltd

The stock opened at Rs 23 per equity share and closed at a 52-week high of Rs 26.7. It hit the upper circuit after The share closed at Rs 22.25 yesterday.

The Grob Tea Company

The stock opened at Rs 980 after closing at Rs 979.85 yesterday. During the day, it rose 20 per cent to Rs 1,175.8 and hit the upper circuit.

Dhunseri Investments

The share of the investment company rose 19.99 per cent on Tuesday. After opening at Rs 664, it fell below the previous close of Rs 657.7 to Rs 652. Then it hit the upper circuit at Rs 789.2, staying there for the remainder of the day.

Dhunseri Tea and Industries

Another Dhunseri share hit the upper circuit by rising 19.99 per cent during the day. It opened at Rs 292 and touched a low of Rs 287.05. Later, it rose to Rs 344.6, gaining more than 55 points.

United Nilgiri Tea

Another tea share rose 19.99 per cent today. After opening at Rs 348 on Tuesday, it fell to Rs 340 and later rose to close at Rs 412.3.

Share Market News: Top 5 Losers At BSE Today

Vodafone Idea

The news of the company converting its pending dues into equity shares and giving them to the government came early in the day. Since then, the shares of the company kept plunging. The share opened at Rs 13.40 and fell over 20 per cent to close at Rs 11.80.

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem

The shares of the company opened at a high of Rs 91.85. As the day progressed, the share value kept falling and closed at Rs 79.05, 12.22 per cent below the day’s high.

Alacrity Securities

Another penny stock fell over 11 per cent on Tuesday. The share of the company opened at Rs 8 and rose to Rs 8.75. It then fell to Rs 8.26, about 11.18 per cent in red.

Oriental Trimex

The shares of the company opened at Rs 16.05. They fell 10 per cent to close at Rs 14.49 per equity share.

Jyoti Ltd

The shares of Jyoti fell around 10 per cent on Tuesday. After opening at Rs 16.77, the shares of the company hit the lower circuit at Rs 14.32, 9.99 per cent below today’s high.