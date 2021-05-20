Mumbai: BSE Sensex today fell by 338 points to slip below the 50,000 mark. While the BSE Sensex ended 337.78 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 49,564.86, the broader NSE Nifty declined 124.10 points or 0.83 per cent to 14,906.05. The slip was due to losses in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak global cues, as per a PTI report. Also Read - COVID-19: Authorised Vaccines Effective Against All Known Variants, Says WHO Europe Chief

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank. Also Read - Pinarayi Vijayan Takes Oath As Chief Minister Of Kerala For 2nd Time

On the other hand, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Titan, L&T and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. Also Read - Viral Video: This Desi Jugaad to Make Rotis Will Make Your Life Easy | Watch

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said domestic equities corrected for second consecutive day as selling pressure in financials, FMCG and metals dragged Nifty below 15,000 levels.

“Further, weak global cues led by increasing apprehensions among investors post release of FOMC meeting minutes also weighed on sentiments, he stated.

Metal stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure after China’s move to curb commodity prices in the country, Modi added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a negative note, while Nikkei was in the positive terrain.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.15 per cent higher at USD 66.76 per barrel.