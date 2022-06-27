Share Market News | New Delhi: Indian share market extended gains for the third consecutive day. Sensex rose over 400 points to close at 53,161 and Sensex stated above 15,800. 27 of 30 stocks in Sensex closed in the green with L&T and HCL being the top gainers. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance and Titan were the losers in Sensex. In Nifty, ONGC and Coal India were the top losers. 11 stocks at NSE closed in the red with Eicher Motors being the top loser.Also Read - Making Sense Of Economic Crisis: What Is Wrong With Indian Economy? | Explained

IT stocks showed a strong performance being the top-performing index, Mindtree and Coforge were the top gainers in the index. All the stocks in the Nifty IT index including TCS, Wipro, Infosys and HCL rose on Monday. Metal stocks also shone with Ratnamani and Welspun Corp being the top gainers. However, 2 stocks in Nifty Metal namely Hindustan Zinc and APL Apollo Tubes, were the only losers.

Asian markets showed a positive response on Monday, owing to positive global cues. However, oil prices rose again to touch $113 per barrel, stoking the fears of inflation again. G7 leaders are meeting in Munich, Germany to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and other issues. The market is closely watching for any positive outcome of the meeting.